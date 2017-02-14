Bill could stop Mexico from buying corn from the U.S.

One Mexican leader wants his country to stop buying corn from the United States.

The Mexican Senator leads a committee on foreign relations and says he will introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the U.S.

That could hurt American farmers. Mexico bought 2.4 billion dollars worth of corn from the U.S. in 2015. The grain is a staple in many Mexican foods, and the U.S. is the world's largest corn exporter.

Threats of a corn boycott are in response to President Donald Trump's tough stances on the border with Mexico and NAFTA. He blames the free trade agreement for sending manufacturing jobs to Mexico. U.S. corn exports to Mexico have increased more than 600% since the deal was enacted in 1994.

Sen. Chuck Grassley is tweeting about the bill. He says, "Mexican senator intro bill that will hurt US Ag Must enter Mexico negotiations w eyes WIDE OPEN Consequences will hurt farmers first."