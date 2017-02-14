Iowa State students mill 'sanctuary campus' declaration

AMES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa State student senate will consider a resolution Wednesday that would ask university President Steve Leath to have the university declared a "sanctuary campus."

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2kOOxF6 ) that the proposal calls on Leath to try to ensure "that all students, without documentation of citizenship or otherwise, be given equal opportunity admission."

The Legislature is considering a bill that would limit cities, counties and public universities from enacting policies that create "safe havens" for people living in the country without legal permission.

University officials said after November's presidential election that they will continue to offer support to all students regardless of immigration status. But they also said Leath has no authority to declare the campus a sanctuary and must abide by the Iowa Board of Regents policies.

This story has been corrected to show that the information comes from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, not The Des Moines Register.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

