Walker talks with Iowa Republicans before union vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Republicans in neighboring Iowa as they prepared to vote on a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers there.

Walker's signature achievement as governor was signing a similar bill into law in Wisconsin six years ago. Walker tweeted on Monday night that he had spoken via Skype with Iowa Republicans and offered encouraging words to them in advance of a vote Tuesday on the proposal.

Walker's spokesman Tom Evenson says that Walker discussed how Republicans overcame protests to pass Wisconsin's law, known as Act 10. Evenson says Walker also showed photos from the protests on the call with the Iowa Senate and House Republican caucuses.

Evenson says Iowa Senate Republicans initiated the contact with Walker.

