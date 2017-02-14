Spring is in the air: 16 Major League Baseball teams get back to - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Spring is in the air: 16 Major League Baseball teams get back to work

Warmer weather has us looking forward to spring, and this might too.

Sixteen of the 30 Major League Baseball teams began formal workouts today as Opening Day gets closer and closer.

World Series runner-up Cleveland Indians report today, hoping to build on a very successful 2016 campaign.

The team that beat them, the Chicago Cubs, will report tomorrow.

All 30 MLB teams will report by Thursday.

