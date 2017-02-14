Skydivers swoop over 'Island of Love' for Valentine's day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Skydivers swoop over 'Island of Love' for Valentine's day

Three skydivers jump over the heart-shaped island in Croatia, to celebrate Valentine's day.

The trio traveled to the heart of Croatia, so they could take to the air above the island of Galesnjak, which is known as the 'Island of Love' because of its heart shape. 

The island's owner gets bombarded with requests from people to marry on the island, because of the unique shape.

