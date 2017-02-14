Names released in Benton County house fire

UPDATE: Robert Louis Michalec and Allen Lee Michalec died this morning in a house fire.

The Benton County Fire Department were on scene this morning and again this afternoon trying to put out the fire.

*********************************

UPDATE: Heavy black smoke fills the air again in a Keystone home this afternoon.

Several crews are back on scene, working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading into the fields near the house.

According to Benton County police, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

**************************************

KEYSTONE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a man and his son have died and his daughter has been injured in a Benton County house fire.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. this morning north of Keystone. Firefighters say the two men were trapped inside the home, but the woman escaped by jumping from a second-floor window. She was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters say there were no smoke detectors in the house.

The names of those involved have not been released. Firefighters are beginning to investigate what caused the fire.

*****************************************

Two people are dead following a house fire in Benton County.

KWWL is currently at the scene of the fire on 16th Avenue in Keystone.

Firefighters confirm two men are dead and one woman hurt following the fire. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a family was living there.

The house was destroyed in the fire. Keystone firefighters say a woman escaped by jumping out of a window on the second floor.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. Firefighters say they don't know how she's doing at this time.

The State Fire Marshall is at the scene, and they are investigating the cause.

Garrison, Van Horne, and Keystone Fire Departments responded to the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.

Jordan Mickle contributed to this report.