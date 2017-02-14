Cold not enough to keep these skiers away from Lake Delhi

The water temperature in mid-February on Lake Delhi is just 32.6 degrees.

But that didn't stop a local trio of skiing enthusiasts from getting on the water, and continuing their celebration of the return of Lake Delhi.

Lake Delhi drained after a flood in 2010 overwhelmed the dam, keeping the popular lake mostly dry for six years.

The dam was rebuilt and the lake started to fill again this summer, and these guys decided they weren't going to miss any more time skiing.

Although, they say, they still were able to do some with an empty lake.

"We did some skiing behind the 4-wheeler when the lake was drained, so, we got our fun out of it, but it's definitely nice to have it full," said Nate Tauke of Dyersville.

But now that the lake is full again, they've pledged to ski on it at least once every month, despite the frigid temperatures.

"It was a little chilly. A little chilly on the feet. The hands were a little chilly, but other than that, pretty good," said Tauke.

These guys have been skiers most of their lives, and love the chance to get out whenever they can.

They even ditched the skis at one point, going barefoot on the frigid water.

But they say it's all worth it to have their lake back.

"It's amazing, to be honest with you. Just everyone's hard work finally paid off, is the biggest thing. There was a lot of work that went into it to fill it back up. Definitely appreciated for us."