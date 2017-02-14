UPDATE: Waterloo police investigating shooting

UPDATE: Waterloo police are investigating a shooting. Officers are still on the scene in the 800 block of Kern Street. They've been there for about two hours.

Police tell KWWL a woman was taken to Allen Hospital. She is expected to survive.

At this point, no arrests have been made. Officers did not have a description of a suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY: Waterloo Police are on scene of a possible shooting.

It happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday night in the 800 block of Kern Street.

A neighbor tells KWWL they heard multiple gunshots and that someone had been shot.

