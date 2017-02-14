Two Hawks earn Big Ten Women's honor

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa women’s basketball student-athletes Makenzie Meyer and Ally Disterhoft earned Big Ten weekly accolades, the conference office announced Monday. Meyer was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, while Disterhoft earned Player of the Week Honors.

Meyer earns the first Big Ten weekly honor of her career after shooting .700 (7-of-10) from the field and .750 (3-of-4) from 3-point range, in a pair of conference contests last week. The Mason City, Iowa, native set career highs in points (14), free throws made (12), and free throws attempted (14) in Iowa’s overtime win over Michigan State on Feb. 9. Meyer made 11 of her 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime period to seal the win for the Hawkeyes.

Three days later, Meyer set her second career high in as many games with 16 points at No. 13 Ohio State. Meyer was 6-for-7 (.857) from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the contest.

Meyer is the first Hawkeye to win Freshman of the Week since Megan Gustafson won the award on Feb. 22, 2016.

Disterhoft earns the fourth Big Ten Honor Roll accolade of her career after averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds last week. She shot .556 (15-of-27) from the field and .625 (5-of-8) from 3-point range in a combined 80 minutes of action.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native registered her second double-double of the season with a team-high 25 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds to guide Iowa to an overtime win over Michigan State on Feb. 9. She netted 19 of her 25 points in the second half and overtime.

In a road contest at No. 13 Ohio State on Feb. 12, Disterhoft scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down seven boards. The senior shot .571 from the field and made 2-of-3 from distance in the contest.

The Hawkeyes return to action on Thursday, Feb. 16, hosting Northwestern at 7 p.m.