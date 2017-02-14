Two Hawks earn Big Ten Women's honor

he Iowa State men's golf team is back in the NCAA Championship for the second time in the last four yearsMore >>
Iowa sophomore Cordell Pemsl will miss approximately eight weeks of summer basketball activities after undergoing successful sports hernia surgery on Tuesday.More >>
The top ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie Boys soccer team holds off Waterloo West 2-1 in a game that was continued from Monday night. The Prairie Hawks held a 2-0 lead in the first half before the game was halted by severe weather.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa will induct five individuals and one team into its Athletics Hall of Fame this September.
Iowa State redshirt junior Ray Kasongo will be transferring from Iowa State, head coach Steve Prohm announced today.More >>
