Jesup beats BCLUW 67-48 to advance in 2A Boys District Basketball

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Jesup J-Hawks beat BCLUW 67-48 in a first round 2A Boys District Basketball game.  The J-Hawks advance to face Aplington-Parkersburg in a second round game on Thursday night in Parkersburg.  A-P and Jesup split their two regular season games with the J-Hawks winning last week 66-51 in Parkersburg.

