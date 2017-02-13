2A District Basketball: Columbus beats Denver 57-54 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2A District Basketball: Columbus beats Denver 57-54

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Columbus Sailors boys basketball team won its first district game in more than a decade 57-54 over Denver.

Alex Zike led the Sailors with 21 points as Columbus advances to face tenth ranked Dike-New Hartford on Thursday night in Parkersburg.

