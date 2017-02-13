Crews revive dog on scene of Vinton house fire

Officials say a fire broke out in a Vinton home early Monday afternoon. Crews reporting to the scene at 316 E. 9th St. to find no one home but a dog in dire need of help.

Volunteer firefighter Rick Lazenby said he was entering the home from the garage when a sound caught his attention.

"We heard a whimper behind the kitchen door and we opened the door up and found the dog behind the door, just went out and started giving it oxygen and it come through," Lazenby said.

Video, sent to KWWL from a witness, shows the dog being worked on in the street with it's owner helping. Lazenby said he thought the dog was dead but began giving it oxygen from his mask, using a technique he once saw on television.

"Then we started giving it some oxygen off my mask and one of the other firefighters took a Styrofoam cup and cut the bottom of it out, then stuck the nozzle in it and put that all over the dogs nose," he said.

At the same time, they had the owner squeeze the dogs chest and rub it's stomach. All part of a technique he had never had the chance to try out, until now.

"I had no idea if it was going to work," Lazenby said.

A few minutes went by before the dog came to. It was soon after taken to a vet to be looked at and is expected to be okay.

The owner declined making any comments.

Vinton Fire Chief Gary McKenna said the cause of the fire is unknown but that it appeared that it started in the back, porch area of the home before spreading to the kitchen.