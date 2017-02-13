Senator Ernst meets with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Gorsuch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Ernst meets with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Gorsuch

Written by Sara Belmont
 U.S. Senator Joni Ernst today met with President Trump’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Following the meeting, Senator Ernst issued this statement:

“One would be hard-pressed to dispute the academic credentials and intellectual rigor of Judge Neil Gorsuch. During the course of Judge Gorsuch’s ten-year judicial career, his opinions have reflected not only his outstanding legal acumen, but also his respect for the Constitution and a Scalia-like ability to explain his decisions.

“The people spoke last November, and our new president has put forward a well-respected nominee who the Senate has previously confirmed with unanimous support. It’s time for Washington to work together – as our constituents expect us to do –to confirm a nominee who will defend the rule of law.

“From my conversation with Judge Gorsuch, I believe he is dedicated to interpreting the text of the Constitution and statutes as they are written – rather than attempting to legislate from the bench. I look forward to moving ahead to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with this eminently-qualified nominee, and I thank him for his willingness to serve his country in this critically important role.”

