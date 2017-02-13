Man breaks into Waterloo laundromat, causes over $20,000 worth o - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man breaks into Waterloo laundromat, causes over $20,000 worth of damage

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo Police are looking for a man who caused more than $20,000 worth of damage at a laundromat. 

Surveillance pictures show the suspect breaking into the main office inside Clean Laundry, along Progress Avenue early Thursday morning.

Owner Ethan Akin says the man got away with a few things but caused more than $20,000 in damage. He broke into three change machines, which did not have cash inside, only tokens.

Akin says, "He got away with laundry tokens, a laptop, and some soap."

He then smashed electronic equipment, but missed the tape with all the surveillance video. Akin is asking for your help identifying the man.

This isn't the first time someone stole from a Waterloo laundromat. Just a few weeks ago, a man and woman were also caught on camera stealing money from machines at Laundry Plus off Mitchell Avenue.

If you have any information please call Waterloo Police or the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers.

