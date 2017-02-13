Pepsi truck overturns, causes roadside spectacle - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pepsi truck overturns, causes roadside spectacle

(CNN) -
Traffic slowed Monday afternoon along a Texas highway, after a truck hauling soda tips on its side.
The Pepsi truck veered off Hwy 59 near Houston, then flipped on its side.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. Crews say it will take sometime to clear the tractor-trailer from the road.
