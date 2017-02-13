DES MOINES REGISTER: You're the first black mayor of your city. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES REGISTER: You're the first black mayor of your city. With every move you make, you feel the scrutiny.

DES MOINES REGISTER -

(By Kyle Munson) - Quentin Hart clutches his throat, realizing he lacks a necktie seconds before he’s ready to stroll into a Rotary International meeting as the featured speaker. If the Waterloo mayor ever thought running a city was glamorous, his whirlwind first year in office — with controversies over policing, hiring practices, prayer — has long since disabused him of the notion. 

Continue reading the Des Moines Register story.

