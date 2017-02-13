Man killed wife and slit own throat before crash, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man killed his wife at her Des Moines home and then slit his throat before crashing into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 80.

Officers and medics sent to the home about 2:30 a.m. Monday to check a stabbing report found the body of a woman later identified by police as 51-year-old Rasema Keco. Police say investigators found evidence and information that led them to suspect her throat had been slit by her husband, 58-year-old Ekrem Keco.

Des Moines police say his vehicle soon was spotted in Altoona. He refused to pull over and instead fled on Interstate 80 until slitting his own throat before running into the back of the truck.

Police say Ekrem Keco was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

