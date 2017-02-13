Iowa DOT has a new message today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa DOT has a new message today

Written by Sara Belmont
The Iowa DOT has a new message today: send chocolate, not texts. 

They say, "Love is in the air this week. While it’s great to let your one-and-only know how you feel, texting love notes while you’re driving isn’t the way to do it. Show your sweetie that you care by returning safely home, preferably with a great box of chocolates."

