Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.
  
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband's Player's Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.
  
She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she's not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."
  
The 26-year-old says they want her "kids' lives to be as `normal' as possible," because "they're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation."
  
Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.