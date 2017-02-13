Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy

NEW YORK (AP) -- Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, says they are expecting their first child together, a girl.



The Sports Illustrated swimsuit star made the announcement Monday in an essay on her husband's Player's Tribune website. The announcement includes a photo of the 42-year-old Yankees legend holding a bouquet of pink balloons.



She says Derek already has a name picked out, but she's not settled on it yet. Hannah Jeter writes: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."



The 26-year-old says they want her "kids' lives to be as `normal' as possible," because "they're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation."



Jeter and the former Hannah Davis married in July.