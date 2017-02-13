Rep. King introduces bill to make English America's official language

Congressman Steve King is introducing a bill that, if passed, would make English the official language of the United States.

You can read the full "English Language Unity Act" here.

Rep. King says "Federal law has long required immigrants to learn English before they can become naturalized American Citizens. America has risen to superpower status because we have successfully assimilated multitudes through English. Today, only Leftists oppose Official English. It’s time to make English the Official Language of the Unites States.”