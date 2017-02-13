Iowa's favorite rom-com? Sweet Home Alabama

Data research group Decluttr used Google search data to figure out each state's favorite romantic comedy.

Nationwide Love Actually tops the list, second place is held by Sweet Home Alabama. For Iowans, Sweet Home Alabama holds on as number one.

The full list of states is below:

Massachusetts - Love Actually

Colorado - Splash

New York - When Harry Met Sally

Oregon - Moonstruck

California - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Washington - Sleepless in Seattle

Vermont - Love Actually

Illinois - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Hampshire - Love Actually

Connecticut - Splash

Pennsylvania - Love Actually

Rhode Island - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Texas - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Jersey - Moonstruck

Nevada - What Happens in Vegas

Iowa - Sweet Home Alabama

Indiana - Bewitched

Minnesota - Love Actually

Utah - Just Go With It

Maryland - Love Actually

Virginia - Love Actually

Georgia - Bewitched

Michigan - Friends with Benefits

Delaware - Love Actually

Maine - Love Actually

Alaska - The Proposal

Arizona - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Kansas - Pretty Woman

Wisconsin - Love Actually

Nebraska - Friends with Benefits

Florida - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Montana - Pretty Woman

Ohio - Friends with Benefits

Kentucky - Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri - Splash

Idaho - My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Mexico - Just Go With It

North Carolina - Pretty Woman

Hawaii - 50 First Dates

Wyoming - Just Go With It

Tennessee - Sweet Home Alabama

West Virginia - Sweet Home Alabama

North Dakota - Pretty Woman

Oklahoma - Sweet Home Alabama

South Carolina - The Proposal

South Dakota - Friends with Benefits

Louisiana - Pretty Woman

Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama

Mississippi - Sweet Home Alabama