Iowa's favorite rom-com? Sweet Home Alabama

Data research group Decluttr used Google search data to figure out each state's favorite romantic comedy.
Nationwide Love Actually tops the list, second place is held by Sweet Home Alabama. For Iowans, Sweet Home Alabama holds on as number one.
The full list of states is below:
Massachusetts - Love Actually
Colorado - Splash
New York - When Harry Met Sally
Oregon - Moonstruck
California - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Washington - Sleepless in Seattle 
Vermont - Love Actually
Illinois - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Hampshire - Love Actually
Connecticut - Splash
Pennsylvania - Love Actually
Rhode Island - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Texas - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Jersey - Moonstruck
Nevada - What Happens in Vegas
Iowa - Sweet Home Alabama
Indiana - Bewitched
Minnesota - Love Actually
Utah - Just Go With It
Maryland - Love Actually
Virginia - Love Actually
Georgia - Bewitched
Michigan - Friends with Benefits
Delaware - Love Actually
Maine - Love Actually
Alaska - The Proposal
Arizona - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Kansas - Pretty Woman
Wisconsin - Love Actually
Nebraska - Friends with Benefits
Florida - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Montana - Pretty Woman
Ohio - Friends with Benefits
Kentucky - Sweet Home Alabama
Missouri - Splash
Idaho - My Big Fat Greek Wedding
New Mexico - Just Go With It
North Carolina - Pretty Woman
Hawaii - 50 First Dates
Wyoming - Just Go With It
Tennessee - Sweet Home Alabama
West Virginia - Sweet Home Alabama
North Dakota - Pretty Woman
Oklahoma - Sweet Home Alabama
South Carolina - The Proposal
South Dakota - Friends with Benefits
Louisiana - Pretty Woman 
Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama
Mississippi - Sweet Home Alabama
