UPDATE: Northern Iowa "Decides not to participate" in National Duals after conference title

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UPDATE: The Northern Iowa wrestling team says it has declined to participate in the National Duals in order to instead prepare for the MAC Championships at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls on March 4 and 5. More information on the championship tournament can be found on the team's website.

_ _ _

Original Story:

The National Wrestling Coaches Association and the National Duals Selection Committee has announced match-ups for the 2017 NWCA National Duals Championship Series, and while one Iowa school is in, another is not in the field, one day after winning its conference.

The pairings released this morning show No. 3 Iowa will travel to No. 24 Edinboro this Saturday (February 18) at 6 p.m.

Absent from the 16-team Championship Series are the Northern Iowa Panthers, who scored a big 25-10 upset over No. 7 Missouri yesterday to win the Mid-American Conference regular season championship. The 19th-ranked Panthers are "unable to participate due to unforeseen circumstances," according to an NWCA release on the upcoming Championship Series.

UNI Head Wrestling Coach Doug Schwab says with some of his wrestlers battling injuries it is best to decline the invitation to compete in the National Duals. Schwab says his team will rest and practice before hosting the MAC Championships on March 4th and 5th at the McLeod Center.