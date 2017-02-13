Police investigating death of Des Moines woman - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigating death of Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the Des Moines slaying of a woman and the crash death of a male suspect.

Des Moines police say in a news release that officers and medics who responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing found the woman's body.

Officers developed information about a suspect and the suspect's vehicle, and the vehicle soon was spotted by Altoona police officers.  Des Moines police say the vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 as the driver tried to evade the Altoona officers. Des Moines police say the suspect died in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released. Police say the woman's death was Des Moines' seventh homicide of the year.

