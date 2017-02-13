Iowa gas prices fall 0.5 cents per gallon in past week

Gas prices in Iowa are now averaging roughly $2.31 a gallon after falling 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week.



GasBuddy reports the national average has increased 1.4 cents a gallon in the last week to $2.27 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 67.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 5.5 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. According to GasBuddy, the national average decreased 7.1 cents a gallon during the last month.



GasBuddy reports prices in the region as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.23/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.

Des Moines- $2.49/g, flat from last week's $2.48/g.

Omaha- $2.33/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.34/g.