Woman donates child comfort bags to Iowa law enforcement

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they'd like to thank Brenda Roberts for donating 31 child comfort bags.

They say Roberts turned Cinch Sacs into the child comfort bags.

Roberts filled the bags with items, such as children books, teddy bears, coloring books, markers and more.

These comfort bags are donated to law enforcement, so they can put them in their patrol cars and give them to kids during stressful situations.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says these situations can be anything from accidents and deaths to violence and drug. Being placed in foster care can also be stressful.

They say Roberts donated the bags for the Bremer County Deputies and the Waverly Police Department.

