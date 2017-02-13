More than 1,000 sign up to speak at tonight's public hearing

More than 1,000 people have signed up to speak at tonight's public hearing in Des Moines about collective bargaining.

Of those, all but 18 have signed up to speak out against the bill that would change the way many public workers can negotiate.

Tonight's public hearing is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. and speakers are limited to 3 minutes.

That means even if everyone who signed up only spoke for 1 minute each, the state would need to schedule a 16-hour hearing to let everyone weigh in.

*****************************************************

Tonight, public workers get their chance to speak to lawmakers about a bill that would change how unions negotiate.

There's a public hearing in Des Moines over the collective bargaining legislation.

Many teachers rallied in Des Moines yesterday, concerned about how union changes would affect them.

Tonight's public hearing starts at 6 p.m. It goes for 2 hours. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes.

The bill could end up on the governor's desk this week.