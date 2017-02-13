Police investigating deaths of woman and suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of a woman in Des Moines and the suspect in the case.

Des Moines police say in a news release that officers and medics were called about 2:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing.

They found the woman's body.

Officers developed information about a suspect and the suspect's vehicle, and the vehicle soon was spotted by Altoona police officers. Des Moines police say the vehicle crashed on Interstate 80 as the driver tried to get away. Des Moines police say the suspect died in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released. Police say the woman's death was Des Moines' seventh homicide of the year.