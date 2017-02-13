Police investigating deaths of woman and suspect

Afternoon storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes and large hailMore >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff.
A Waterloo woman is recovering after she slipped and fell into the Cedar River.
Dubuque firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of East 16th Street.
According to witnesses, Cedar Falls police officers are reviewing a damaged building near 2nd and Main.
