Hoping for better luck: new Cedar Rapids casino proposals

UPDATE: The Black Hawk County Gaming Association will likely oppose new ideas for a casino in Cedar Rapids.

In 2014 the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission rejected plans for a casino in Cedar Rapids after studies showed it could negatively impact casinos in other counties, Tim Hurley with the Black Hawk County Gaming Association expressed those same concerns to KWWL today.

"Both of those would be about the size in terms of gaming options and revenues that the Isle operates up here and in that same family as Riverside so our board is watching the developments closely and I could say likely we would oppose," Hurley told us.

Today's the deadline to submit plans for a Linn County casino to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

We know of three plans.

The first -- a re-do of the failed 2014 bid. It's now called Cedar Crossing on the River.

It "represents an investment of more than $165 million in the community, is expected to create 355 permanent jobs on-site and approximately 295 additional, indirect jobs in Iowa," says the Cedar Rapids Development Group. "It is also expected to generate 1,283 short-term jobs during the project’s construction phase. Besides contributions to local charitable groups, this project would also provide approximately $142.7 million in tax revenue to state and local governments over five years. This option is the original, larger development with more amenities, including 840 slots and 22 tables."

Those developers also have a second pitch. Cedar Crossing Central would be built right by the U.S. Cellular Center in an area that's currently a parking ramp.

It's a slightly smaller proposal than the one down the river. It "represents an investment in the community of more than $105 million, is expected to create 231 permanent jobs on-site and approximately 196 additional, indirect jobs in Iowa," says the development team. "It is also expected to generate 601 short-term jobs during the project’s construction phase. Besides contributions to local charitable groups, this project would also provide approximately $109.1 million in tax revenue to state and local governments over five years. This option features a smaller facility with 550 slots and 15 tables, but also provides a viable solution for a new parking garage downtown."

The third plan comes from Wild Rose and was announced last fall. It's a boutique style casino -- also downtown. It's much smaller proposal and that's why developers say it would not hurt the existing market.

The city currently has an agreement to only support gaming proposals with the Cedar Rapids Development Group. The council is set to discuss extending that agreement at Tuesday's meeting.

Applications for a Linn County casino are due to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission by 3 p.m. today,

The IRGC is currently looking to do new market studies on the affects of gaming in Linn County, based on these new proposals.

Kristin Rogers contributed to this report.