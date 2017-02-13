Dubuque based Betty Jane Candies given out at Grammy Awards

Adele was the big winner of the 2017 Grammy's, taking home five awards Sunday night.

But a local company also considers itself a winner.

Betty Jane Candies, based in Dubuque, donated more than 250 bags of candy that were given out to more than 120 of music's biggest stars.

"It's exciting for us, because it's so exciting for our fans. We get a lot of feedback from these types of things on social media, and people email us through our website too, saying, it's really cool that something from Dubuque, Iowa is going to be in an event that's nationally televised," said Drew Siegert, Betty Jane's president.

This year those stars receiving bags of Betty's Bites and Gremlin Snackers.

It's not the company's first brush with fame.

They had their candy featured in a bag at the 2013 Emmy's and the 2014 Academy Awards.

But Siegert says neither of those are as big as the Grammy's.

"I've been told by the company that puts this on that the Grammy Awards is the biggest bang for your buck gift bag. If somebody is going to give you a shout-out on social media or something or be seen in a picture with it, the best chance is the Grammy Awards ones," he said.

All told, those bags are worth more than $30,000.

The two bags of candy totaling just $24 of that total.

Siegert says they hope to see a shout-out from anyone, but would love to see one from Adele, who is one of the most followed celebrities on both Facebook and Twitter.