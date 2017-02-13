National Guard needed at nation's tallest dam - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

National Guard needed at nation's tallest dam

A California National Guard official says they will provide eight helicopters to assist with emergency spillway reconstruction at the nation's tallest dam located about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Adjunct General David S. Baldwin said at a news conference late last night that the helicopters and two airplanes will also be available for search and rescue today near the Oroville Dam.

He added that the California National Guard put out a notification to all 23,000 soldiers and airmen to be ready to deploy if needed.

Baldwin says the last time an alert like this was issued for the entire California National Guard was the 1992 riots.

Evacuations for at least 188,000 people were ordered after officials warned the emergency spillway was in danger of failing and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.

