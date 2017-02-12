Chief Trelka responds to officer-involved shooting on social med - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chief Trelka responds to officer-involved shooting on social media

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shannon Hayden, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo's Police Chief, Dan Trelka, took to social media tonight saying everyone is OK following the officer-involved shooting at Kwik Star gas station on Broadway Street. 

Chief Trelka's Facebook post:

"To the friends and families of all Waterloo officers; all of our officers are fine and safe. The gunman has non-life threatening injuries and is in police custody. All the employees and customers that were on scene are safe as well. Only the gunman was injured." 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.