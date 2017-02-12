Chief Trelka responds to officer-involved shooting on social media

Waterloo's Police Chief, Dan Trelka, took to social media tonight saying everyone is OK following the officer-involved shooting at Kwik Star gas station on Broadway Street.

Chief Trelka's Facebook post:

"To the friends and families of all Waterloo officers; all of our officers are fine and safe. The gunman has non-life threatening injuries and is in police custody. All the employees and customers that were on scene are safe as well. Only the gunman was injured."