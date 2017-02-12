Number 19 UNI wrestlers upset 7th ranked Missouri for MAC Championship

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

UNI started fast and finished strong at the 19th ranked Panther wrestlers dominated number seven Missouri 25-10. The win capped UNI's MAC conference season at 8-0 as the Panthers captured the conference regular season championship.

The Panthers opened the dual with three straight wins from Jared Bartel (HWT), Jay Schwarm (125), and Josh Alber (133). The momentum really picked up at 149 pounds where ninth ranked Max Thomsen avenged a loss earlier in the season as he upset number two Lavion Mayes 9-2.

Bryce Steiert followed with his biggest win of the year. Steiert, number 11 at 165 pounds, took out sixth ranked Daniel Lewis with a first period fall. Taylor Lujan followed at 174 pounds with a major decision, while Drew Foster got a decision at 184 pounds to cap the UNI victory.

The Panthers have nearly three weeks off before hosting the MAC tournament on March 4-5.

RESULTS #19 UNI 25, #7 Missouri 10

285 – Jared Bartel (UNI) dec. Austin Meyers (MU), 4-3

125 – Jay Schwarm (UNI) dec. #20 Barlow McGhee (MU), 5-1

133 – #9 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. #12 John Erneste (MU), 5-3

141 - #10 Jaydin Eierman (MU) dec. Jake Hodges (UNI), 8-4

149 - #9 Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. #3 Lavion Mayes (MU), 9-2

157 - #5 Joey Lavalle (MU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 8-3

165 - #11 Bryce Steiert (UNI) pinned #5 Daniel Lewis (MU), 2:23

174 - #14 Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. #32 Dylan Wisman (MU), 14-3

184 - #14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Matthew Lemanowicz (MU), 6-3

197 - #1 J’Den Cox (UNI) tech. fall Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 18-1 (6:03)