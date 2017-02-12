UPDATE: Suspect now in jail after officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:



According to the Black Hawk County Jail online records, the suspect in a Waterloo officer-involved shooting is now in jail after being in the hospital.



Joseph Manuele was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail Monday evening, and faces charges of going armed with intent and carrying weapons.



His bond is set at $100,000.



Updated by Ally Crutcher



Waterloo police say the suspect is still in the hospital after a shooting yesterday afternoon at the Kwik Star on the 700 block of Broadway Street.

They say shortly before three, a man with a gun entered the store and told everyone to get out.

He eventually left the store, and police tell us he was firing his gun.

That's when officers fired back and hit the suspect.

He was then taken to Allen Hospital and is in custody.

He is expected to survive.

Police say no one else got hurt in the shooting.

DCI is now leading the investigation.That is standard procedure for departments to call in DCI to investigate cases involving their own officers.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

Several people in Waterloo witnessed a police officer shoot a man with a gun Sunday.

Witnesses say they heard at least four gun shots after 3:00 p.m. Sunday at a Kwik Star gas station on Broadway Street.

"Everyone with a weapon had it drawn," said Tru Robinson, Waterloo.

Robinson says she and her family watched the whole thing happen.

"Workers said that the guy went in and told them 'if you're not Vince get F out' and whatever so no one was in there beside that guy and the guy he was looking for apparently," said Robinson. "Then they said everyone got out fine and they were calling people and then the next thing you know the guy came out and he had a gun in his hand with his hands up and then they shot him when he got out here."

Waterloo Police confirm a man had a weapon, and he was shot.

People in the area are shaken by the shots.

"You hear about shootings and stuff here and there, which isn't right, but then to hear about some guy in there holding people hostage, that never happens around here so that's crazy," said Robinson.

Police say the gunman is in custody.