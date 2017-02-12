Hawkeye wrestlers wrap up regular season with 27-9 win over Nebr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeye wrestlers wrap up regular season with 27-9 win over Nebraska

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The third ranked Iowa wrestlers won seven of ten bouts and came away with a dominating 27-9 over number six Nebraska on senior day.

After a split in the first two matches, the Hawkeyes took control with six straight wins. The performance marked the ninth consecutive victory over the Huskers.

#3 Iowa 27, #6 Nebraska 9

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) dec. #5 Tim Lambert (N), 6-3; 3-0

133 -- #5 Eric Montoya (N) dec. #4 Cory Clark (IA), 9-6; 3-2*

141 -- #18 Topher Carton (IA) dec. #10 Colton McCrystal (N), 6-4; 6-2

149 -- #4 Brandon Sorensen (IA) major dec. Collin Purinton (N), 13-5; 10-2

157 -- #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #3 Tyler Berger (N), 3-2; 13-2

165 -- #17 Joey Gunther (IA) dec. Dustin Williams (N), 4-1; 16-2

174 -- #11 Alex Meyer (IA) tech. fall Eric Engler (N), 17-1; 21-2

184 -- #5 Sammy Brooks (IA) pinned Jaquan Sowell (N), 5:46; 27-2

197 -- #6 Aaron Studebaker (N) major dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 12-2; 27-6

285 -- #14 Collin Jensen (N) Steven Holloway (IA), 3-1; 32-7

*Nebraska deducted team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after 133 pounds

Team Records:

Iowa: 12-2, 8-1

Nebraska: 12-3, 6-3

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.