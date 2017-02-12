Hawkeye wrestlers wrap up regular season with 27-9 win over Nebraska

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The third ranked Iowa wrestlers won seven of ten bouts and came away with a dominating 27-9 over number six Nebraska on senior day.

After a split in the first two matches, the Hawkeyes took control with six straight wins. The performance marked the ninth consecutive victory over the Huskers.

#3 Iowa 27, #6 Nebraska 9

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) dec. #5 Tim Lambert (N), 6-3; 3-0

133 -- #5 Eric Montoya (N) dec. #4 Cory Clark (IA), 9-6; 3-2*

141 -- #18 Topher Carton (IA) dec. #10 Colton McCrystal (N), 6-4; 6-2

149 -- #4 Brandon Sorensen (IA) major dec. Collin Purinton (N), 13-5; 10-2

157 -- #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #3 Tyler Berger (N), 3-2; 13-2

165 -- #17 Joey Gunther (IA) dec. Dustin Williams (N), 4-1; 16-2

174 -- #11 Alex Meyer (IA) tech. fall Eric Engler (N), 17-1; 21-2

184 -- #5 Sammy Brooks (IA) pinned Jaquan Sowell (N), 5:46; 27-2

197 -- #6 Aaron Studebaker (N) major dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 12-2; 27-6

285 -- #14 Collin Jensen (N) Steven Holloway (IA), 3-1; 32-7

*Nebraska deducted team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after 133 pounds

Team Records:

Iowa: 12-2, 8-1

Nebraska: 12-3, 6-3