Iowa women fall 88-81 at 13th ranked Ohio State

Iowa kept it close, but Ohio State surged in the 4th quarter as the number 13 Buckeyes topped the Hawkeyes 88-81.

Four Iowa players finished in double figures led by Ally Disterhoft with 22 points. Megan Gustafson added another 17 for the Hawks.

After trailing by as much as 11 in the third quarter, Iowa rallied in to a lead in the 4th. A pair of free throws by Gustafson gave them a 70-69 lead with just over 5 minutes remaining. The Buckeyes, however, outscored Iowa 16-9 over the final four minutes for the win.

Shayla Cooper and Kelsey Mitchell led the winning Ohio State effort with 20 points apiece.