UNI women blast Illinois State 82-51

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Abby Gerrits scored a career high 19 points as the UNI women's basketball team rolled past Missouri State 82-51.

The victory, which included the Panther's top offensive output of the year, kept UNI (18-6, 11-2 MVC) solidly in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Kennedy Kirkpatrick added 15 points in the win, and Michaela Morgan chipped in 11 more.

Defensively the Panthers forced 24 Redbird turnovers.