Colt Cadets 50th anniversary season

Talented young performers hoping to one day be part of the world renowned Dubuque Colts, like 13-year-old Brandt Crocker of Mitchellville.

"I play trombone, baritone, trumpet, bass, guitar, and piano," he said.

For him, this is about following in his family's footsteps. He's a third generation drum corps member. "I'm hoping to get a better experience of marching so I can show people back home how to do it," he added.

For now, everyone is here to be a Colts Cadet, a younger drum corps of kids where they'll learn about music, dancing and performing.

No experience necessary. "We'll be able to teach them more about performing their instrument, dancing in the color guard, and just to check out what we do with drum corps," said David Alford, Colt Cadets Director.

"This will be my fourth year with the Colt Cadets. This will be my second year as drum major. I'm real excited for the season," said 17-year-old Adam Goninen.

This year is a special one. The 50th anniversary season.

The show is inspired by Dubuque, the Mississippi River and its bluffs.

Many, looking forward to it. "So, being a member of the Colt Cadets is really a special thing because not only are you learning definite musical skills, but you're also learning how to achieve success and be able to set you own goals in life," added Adam.

Open rehearsals will also be held on February 26th and March 5th for children interested in joining the Colt Cadets. For more information, visit: http://www.colts.org/