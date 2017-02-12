Morgan helps Northern Iowa hold off Missouri State 55-52

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Jeremy Morgan had 18 points with five rebounds and four assists and Northern Iowa edged Missouri State 55-52 on Sunday.

Bennett Koch added 14 points and seven rebounds and Klint Carlson had 10 points for the Panthers (13-12, 8-6 Missouri Valley), who have won three straight and eight of their last nine.

Dequon Miller and Jarred Miller had 12 each for the Bears (15-12, 6-8), who have lost three straight and five of six. Obediah Church had 12 rebounds and Alize Johnson 10 as Missouri State had a 41-24 advantage on the boards.

The Bears had a 15-0 run in the first half but Morgan had back-to-back 3-pointers in the last minute and the Panthers trailed 28-27 at the break. Morgan's 3 with 4:57 to play put Northern Iowa up 52-45 with 4:57 to play but the Panthers missed their last four shots. But Missouri State, which missed 10 straight, only made two of its last four down the stretch.

Neither team shot 40 percent.