UPDATE: Waterloo police investigate officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: A Kwik Star gas station gunman is in custody.

Waterloo police say a lone gunman walked into the Kwik Star convenience store at 707 Broadway Street, and he ordered everyone out of the store.

Officers surrounded the store with the man still inside.

Moments later, the man walked out of the store with a gun and started shooting.

An officer fired back and hit the gunman.

He was taken into custody and also treated at Allen Hospital.

The case remains under investigation, and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations is looking into the details.

Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka says the gunman has non-life threatening injuries.

Kwik Star employees and customers are all safe.

The gunman was the only person injured.

-----------------------------------

Waterloo Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at a Kwik Star gas station.

Several officers are being dispatched to 707 Broadway around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

We have a reporter on scene.

Witnesses confirmed police tried getting everyone out of the gas station quickly and safely.

A witness tells KWWL, she believes someone was shot outside the gas station during a situation inside the building, and they reported hearing at least four gunshots.

However, we are waiting to confirm this information with Waterloo Police.

Witnesses describe the scene as loud and extremely hectic.

Conger and Broadway were initially blocked off during the incident, but Broadway has been reopened.

Please stay with KWWL as we update this story.