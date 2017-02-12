SNL ratings highest in 6 years - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

(NBC) -

Saturday Night Live experienced impressive ratings Saturday night with Alec Baldwin hosting the show for the 17th time.

The NBC comedy series experienced a more than 7-overnight rating, according to NBC.

That's the highest rating since 2011.

SNL actors performed several skits during the Feb. 11 episode, but many of them took a political tone by mocking current President Donald Trump, adviser Kellyanne Conway, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

During the 2016 Presidential Election, then presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed it was 'time to retire the boring and unfunny show.'

He tweeted before becoming president, 'Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks.'

Despite President Trump's feelings about the show, ratings continue to improve.

