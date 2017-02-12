Police: Sixth Des Moines homicide was intentional - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Sixth Des Moines homicide was intentional

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

According to Des Moines Police, the sixth homicide of the year appears to be intentional.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue for a traffic accident.

When authorities arrived, they found Adriel Ward, 33, in his vehicle suffering a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe Ward was shot, and then he crashed his vehicle.

According to Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek, "there is no doubt someone was shooting at him."

At last check, nobody is in custody in connection to the shooting.

