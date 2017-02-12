7 Tax write-offs you may not know about for 2017

Tax season is upon us. Before you file those taxes, take a look at these typically overlooked deductions. (Information source: IRS)

1. Your Job Search- Looking for a new gig can be deductible. You may be able to get a small tax break for costs incurred while searching for a new job, including the costs of travel and lodging.

2. Your Home Office- If you use part of your home as your office, you may be able to deduct some of the expenses. These can include costs like insurance, utilities and repairs.

3. Care for your Child- Working parents may be able to deduct some of the costs of various forms of child care, including babysitters and summer camp, for children under the age of 13.

4. Volunteer Work- You may be able to deduct money spent on volunteering. These costs can include uniforms or commuting to the volunteer location.

5. Moving for a Job- If you relocated for work this year, you may be able to deduct some of the costs of moving. The job must be at least 50 miles further than your previous commute.

6.Classroom Expenses- Teachers who dig into their own pockets for classroom supplies can deduct up to $250 worth of expenses.

7. Interest on your Student Loans- Still paying those college loans? You may be able to deduct up to $2,500 in student loan interest payments.