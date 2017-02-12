Police investigate crash, find victim with gunshot wound - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigate crash, find victim with gunshot wound

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Des Moines police say they are investigating the shooting death of a man in a case that initially appeared to be a traffic crash.

Police responded Saturday night to a report of a car that had struck a utility pole, injuring the driver.

Officers who arrived found the driver's injuries didn't seem caused by the crash, and after he was taken to a hospital it was determined he'd been shot.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Des Moines resident Adriel Ward, died early Sunday.

It's the sixth homicide this year in Des Moines.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.