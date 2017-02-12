Seven-Time Grammy winner Al Jarreau dies

Singer and jazz legend Al Jarreau died Sunday in Los Angeles, just days after retiring from touring, his manager told Ebony magazine. He was 76.

The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died.

"His second priority in life was music. There was no third. His first priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need," his website read, confirming the news of his passing.

Jarreau was reportedly forced into retirement due to exhaustion. He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and then cared for by a medical team in the days leading up to his death, according to the Associated Press.Born in Milwaukee, Jarreau arrived as a jazz singer on the Sunset Strip in the 1960s, and rose to national fame through guest shots on "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson'' and shows hosted by Merv Griffin, Dinah Shore, Mike Douglas and others.

He was featured singer on one installment of the first season of "NBC's Saturday Night Live,'' and in 1976 issued an album that made him an international star, "We Got By.'' Jarreau's first crossover hit in the U.S. -- "We're In This Love Together'' -- made him a stalwart on soft jazz radio stations across the country.But it was his theme song for the hit TV show "Moonlighting'' that may have been his most famous work.

Several weeks ago, Jarreau abruptly canceled his touring schedule, and was hospitalized for exhaustion.He died at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, before the Grammys, with his wife Sandy and son Ryan at his side, said his manager, Gordon.

In lieu of flowers, Gordon suggested mourners contribute in Jarreau's name to the Wisconsin Foundation For School Music.His site concluded, reading: "Thank you Al, from all of us. You completed your ministry in a beautiful and gracious way. Godspeed… you’ve earned it."

A small, private service is planned, said his manager, Joe Gordon.