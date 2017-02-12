House fire in Galena - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

House fire in Galena

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
GALENA, Ill. (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Authorities say there is considerable damage to the two story home in Galena.

The fire possibly started in the attic.

No one is injured.

At this time, crews aren't sure what caused it, but fire investigators are looking into it. 

*******************

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Galena, IL.

We're told the home is on Prospect Street.

Authorities say crews are putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. We'll update this as more information becomes available. 

