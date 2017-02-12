Outage leaves more than 2,000 without power - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Outage leaves more than 2,000 without power

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

More than 2,300 people were without power Sunday morning after a tree branch fell on a power line.

MidAmerican Energy says a tree trimming company was working between Idaho and Newell Street in Waterloo when they dropped a branch on a primary line.

Power outages were reported at 9:10 a.m. in Waterloo and other parts of Black Hawk County.

MidAmerican says 2,376 people were affected. 

Power was restored a half an hour later.

