1 man hurt, another arrested after shooting in Iowa City

One man is recovering this morning after being shot in Iowa City.

Early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., Iowa City Police responded to the area of Wayne Ave. and Baker St. for a report of shots fired and an individual leaving the scene following a vehicle collision.

Officers arrived and searched the area, eventually finding the suspect, Victor Hall. Officers searched the area and located a gun in a nearby yard.

Officers also learned that a victim had been shot in the arm and ran from the scene of the shooting. He eventually showed up at University Hospitals and is expected to recover.

Victor Hall is charged with Attempted Murder along with other charges.

The case is still under investigation.