Italy says N. Korea missile tests threaten peace

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- Italy says North Korea's "repeated missile tests" threaten peace and that the country must stop challenging the international community.

In a statement Sunday, the Italian foreign ministry expressed "great concern" about the news that the North had launched a ballistic missile. It said the repeated tests, combined with North Korea's development of a nuclear arsenal, "constitute a threat to peace and to international security."

Italy said North Korea "must abandon the development" of such an arsenal and "interrupt its path of challenging the international community and of self-isolation."

North Korea appeared to fire a missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. It conducted two nuclear tests and a slew of rocket launches last year.