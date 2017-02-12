UPDATE: Waterloo home hit by gunshots

UPDATE: The sound of gun shots shocks a Waterloo woman Saturday night.

A woman and her husband live on the 900 block of Lincoln Street in Waterloo.

She tells KWWL she was in her bedroom when she heard gun shots hit her house.

Soon after she says the people were banging on her door, trying to get inside.

She says she called 911 and police blocked off Kern Street.

The woman says police found two bullets in her hall closet and some on the road outside her home.

-----------------------------------

Waterloo Police are investigating shots fired overnight.

Just after midnight, Waterloo Police responded to a report of two homes and a vehicle getting hit by bullets in the 300 block of Kern Street and the 900 block of Lincoln Street.

There have been no report of any injuries.

A woman reached out to KWWL saying several bullets went through the walls of her home.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL