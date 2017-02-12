UPDATE: Waterloo home hit by gunshots - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo home hit by gunshots

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

UPDATE: The sound of gun shots shocks a Waterloo woman Saturday night.

A woman and her husband live on the 900 block of Lincoln Street in Waterloo.

She tells KWWL she was in her bedroom when she heard gun shots hit her house.

Soon after she says the people were banging on her door, trying to get inside.

She says she called 911 and police blocked off Kern Street.

The woman says police found two bullets in her hall closet and some on the road outside her home.

-----------------------------------

Waterloo Police are investigating shots fired overnight.

Just after midnight, Waterloo Police responded to a report of two homes and a vehicle getting hit by bullets in the 300 block of Kern Street and the 900 block of Lincoln Street. 

There have been no report of any injuries.

A woman reached out to KWWL saying several bullets went through the walls of her home.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.