Waterloo Black Hawks blast Cedar Rapids 10-2

Behind goals from Mason Palmer and Shane Bowers, the Waterloo Black Hawks took a 2-1 lead over Cedar Rapids in to the second period, soon after they went Wild scoring 8 more times to hammer the Roughriders 10-2.

The ten goals from nine different players marked the highest output for the Black Hawks this season and extended their current winning streak to seven straight games. The win also keeps Waterloo tied with Sioux City on top of the USHL's Western Division standings.

Cedar Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

Waterloo 2 5 3 - 10

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Palmer 2 (Johnson, Craggs), 12:17. 2, Cedar Rapids, Perunovich 3 (Cole), 18:02. 3, Waterloo, Bowers 17 (Swaney, Limoges), 19:24. Penalties-Wait Wat (hooking), 8:51; Cole Cr (checking from behind), 9:26.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Ohrvall 10 (Klee, Miura), 3:04. 5, Cedar Rapids, Agriogianis 4 (Perunovich, Hampton), 8:07 (PP). 6, Waterloo, Limoges 14 (Ohrvall, Spaxman), 9:39 (PP). 7, Waterloo, Wait 7 (Sorensen, Charyszyn), 11:22 (PP EN). 8, Waterloo, Anderson 3 (Thome, Johnson), 12:58. 9, Waterloo, Charyszyn 18 (Sorensen), 15:38. Penalties-Stipsicz Cr (holding), 4:06; Johnson Wat (holding), 7:09; Ryczek Wat (kneeing), 7:31; Messina Cr (slashing), 8:07; Walsh Cr (bench - coach), 13:27; Palmer Wat (interference), 16:50.

3rd Period-10, Waterloo, Swaney 17 (Limoges), 7:30. 11, Waterloo, Ohrvall 11 (Wait, Copeland), 16:42. 12, Waterloo, Johnson 6 (Ohrvall, Sorensen), 19:40. Penalties-Palmer Wat (hooking), 1:17.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 6-5-11-22. Waterloo 20-16-14-50.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 1 / 5; Waterloo 2 / 4.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, DeRidder 6-17-0-0 (32 shots-26 saves); LaRocque 1-12-2-0 (17 shots-14 saves). Waterloo, Thome 11-4-1-1 (22 shots-20 saves).